Sleep Under the Stars in the Kalahari Desert
For an unforgettable safari experience in Botswana's Central Kalahari, you'll want to book a stay at Wilderness Safaris' Kalahari Plains Camp. During the summer rains, you'll tufts of grass and flowers sprout across the arid region. From December and on through April, witness wildlife like giving birth to new young. This is an excellent camp to base yourself if you are looking to spot the famous black-manned lions of the Kalahari. They're larger than the rest of the lions in Southern Africa, built to endure this harsh, semi-arid landscape. Another highlight of this camp is going for a "bushman walk" when a local bushman will guide you on a short walk in the park and teach you more about their hunter gatherer lifestyle. The best feature of your unit? The rooftop bed where you can sleep under the stars.