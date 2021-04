Kala Ram Temple Panchavati Rd, Panchavati, Nashik, Maharashtra 422003, India

The Traveling Man I walked the courtyard, prayers being chanted, incense being burned then turned a corner to see this sadhu smiling animatedly. We couldn't share a conversation but I was able to give him a Polaroid of himself as a gift. He seemed extremely thankful for the present then said a little blessing for me before parting with a handshake.