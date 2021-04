Kakaako

Kakaako is a beautiful area of Honolulu . Thus far it has been slow to develop, but most of the area is slated for high-rises and shopping centers.Walking around the park can be a great way to unwind during a business trip, or take the family after a visit to the Children's Discovery Center.Shops and restaurants are already open. It won't be long before and entire day can be spent in this booming neighborhood.