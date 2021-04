Thai Food on the Go

Kaimjng serves fresh Thai food prepared right in front of you without preservatives. Portions are a good size and dishes range from noodles to stir-frys to curries. Once you order, you may have to wait a couple of minutes to find a seat, but turnover is generally pretty fast.There are numerous locations in Munich , including Karlsplatz (Stacchus) and Rotkreutplatz.