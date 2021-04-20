Kailash Parbat
Oberoi Mall, Western Express Hwy, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India
| +91 98200 63365
Sun - Sat 11am - 11:30pm
Stop by for Chaat at Kailash ParbatIndian fast food, usually served along the street side, is collectively known as chaat. Each plate promises an explosion of tangy-sweet-spicy crunch. Most dishes are prepared with a combination of potato (boiled or in patty form), yogurt, chickpeas, sweet and spicy chutneys, and garnished with diced onions, tomatoes, chiles, and coriander.
Kailash Parbat is a good place to get chaat in a clean, controlled environment, using quality ingredients.