Kailash Parbat

Oberoi Mall, Western Express Hwy, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India
Website
| +91 98200 63365
Sun - Sat 11am - 11:30pm

Indian fast food, usually served along the street side, is collectively known as chaat. Each plate promises an explosion of tangy-sweet-spicy crunch. Most dishes are prepared with a combination of potato (boiled or in patty form), yogurt, chickpeas, sweet and spicy chutneys, and garnished with diced onions, tomatoes, chiles, and coriander.

Kailash Parbat is a good place to get chaat in a clean, controlled environment, using quality ingredients.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

