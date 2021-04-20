Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kaikoura

Kaikoura, New Zealand
Swim with Wild Dolphins in Kaikoura Kaikoura New Zealand

Swim with Wild Dolphins in Kaikoura

Kaikoura is located on the east coast of the South Island just north of Christchurch. Here the high mountains rapidly drop away to deep seas, bringing all manner of marine life to the area.

From seals to dusky dolphins to orcas and humpback whales, there's more wildlife in Kaikoura than most beaches combined.

My favorite activity was getting to swim with wild dolphins. Not for those who easily get seasick, you pile in a small boat and head out on the water in search of the pods.

Jumping overboard, you'll be astonished by how many dolphins come swimming up to you and flip around. There are few such places in the world where you might have the opportunity to engage and interact with a fascinating species like in Kaikoura.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points