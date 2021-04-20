Kaihe Shachamian Ji Zheng Xiao Mai Chang （ Xia He Lu ）, Siming Qu, Xiamen Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 361000

Budget Shacha Noodles "Shacha" sauce is widely used in Fujianese and Taiwanese cuisine. It is made of soybean oil, shallots, dried shrimp, chili, and brill fish, and its savory flavors are reminiscent of the Southeast Asian satay sauce. Kaihe uses this as a fragrant soup base for its famous noodles, a favorite among locals. This small shop has limited seating and is a bare-bones eatery, but the piping-hot noodles are worth a try, and will keep you warm as the temperatures begin to drop. You can customize your bowl by choosing from the selection of ingredients available, and typically the noodles are paired with meatballs, vegetables, and seafood. However, you can also add a fried egg, tofu, or even pig innards and duck blood for a quick, cheap meal.