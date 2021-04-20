Kahuak
Rivadavia 234, 5500, Mendoza, Ciudad, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 9 261 417-7281
Photo courtesy of Ignacio Gaffuri for Wines of Argentina
Horseback RidingHorseback riding in Mendoza's scenic pedemonte (foothills) is a wonderful way to soak up Mendoza's mountainous scenery and fresh air. Kahuak Adventures offers half and full-day tours.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Kahuak Aventura is a major tourism company that offers a variety of experiences from hotels and gastronomy to outdoor adventures. They have a curated list of authentic lodges, specialized wine tours and adventurous pursuits like horseback riding, trekking, rappelling, rafting, canopy, paragliding, and off-roading. Their informative and professional team can give you the lay of the land based on your interests, or plan your trip from soup to nuts. Rivadavia 234; info@kahuak.com.ar; +54 261 423 8409