Kahuak Adventures

Kahuak Aventura is a major tourism company that offers a variety of experiences from hotels and gastronomy to outdoor adventures. They have a curated list of authentic lodges, specialized wine tours and adventurous pursuits like horseback riding, trekking, rappelling, rafting, canopy, paragliding, and off-roading. Their informative and professional team can give you the lay of the land based on your interests, or plan your trip from soup to nuts. Rivadavia 234; info@kahuak.com.ar; +54 261 423 8409



