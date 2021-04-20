Kahiki, Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 581 581 Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes

Have your alcohol with fruit juice and fireworks at Kahiki There's nothing quite like your favorite alcoholic beverage mixed with juice and served up in fancy glasses shaped like tropical fruits and tribal masks. Virgin, or non-alcoholic cocktails are available, and some drinks come with special effects like smoke, and sparklers. Bar nuts and popcorn or potato chips are usually served free of charge with drinks.



Opening hours are 6:30pm until 3am.