Kaffebrenneriet avd Universitetsgata

18 Universitetsgata
Website
| +47 22 46 13 90
Connoisseur Coffee at Kaffebrenneriet Oslo Norway

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm

Kaffebrenneriet is one of Norway’s leading coffee houses and offers all the things you would expect in a coffee shop: A huge selection of coffee (sold by the pound or by the cup), espresso based beverages, pastries and light food, coffee making equipment, and inviting interior design. The pastries are made in their own bakery, and is seriously good stuff.

You’ll find Kaffebrenneriet all over Oslo, usually on street level with an alluring aroma of coffee emanating from its doors.

The author's favourite is the one in Universitetsgata, but they're all worth a visit!


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

