Kafenio

Great Greek Food with a Traditional Feel Delicious Greek food? Check. Warm and friendly location? Check. Wood stove piping away in the corner? Check! If you're going to binge on mezethes (small plates of traditional food) and then indulge in some tsipouro (pomace brandy), Kafenio is the place to do it.



Try the meatballs, baked feta drizzled in honey, the Greek salad, and basically anything else you feel like ordering.