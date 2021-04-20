KAFE
No. 44B Jalan Hanoman
+62 811-1793-455
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11pm
People Watching at KafeKafe opened in 2005 and hasn't been empty since. It is a staple for the yoga crowd, but also anyone looking for a nice fresh salad, tasty sandwiches, and a great selection of Mexican, Indian and Asian dishes. The cakes, pies and biscuits are also delicious and since they are all handmade on the premises you can tell yourself they are completely healthy as well.
It's a great place to hang out and people watch and has plenty of comfy places to spend some time just relaxing, reading, or catching up on emails.
Kafe is on Jalan Hanoman, one of the main thoroughfares in Ubud where there are tons of interesting shops so it's also a great place to take a break on a shopping day.