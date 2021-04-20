Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

KAFE

No. 44B Jalan Hanoman
+62 811-1793-455
People Watching at Kafe Ubud Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11pm

People Watching at Kafe

Kafe opened in 2005 and hasn't been empty since. It is a staple for the yoga crowd, but also anyone looking for a nice fresh salad, tasty sandwiches, and a great selection of Mexican, Indian and Asian dishes. The cakes, pies and biscuits are also delicious and since they are all handmade on the premises you can tell yourself they are completely healthy as well.
It's a great place to hang out and people watch and has plenty of comfy places to spend some time just relaxing, reading, or catching up on emails.
Kafe is on Jalan Hanoman, one of the main thoroughfares in Ubud where there are tons of interesting shops so it's also a great place to take a break on a shopping day.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points