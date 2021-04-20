Kafe Oslo
Wergelandsveien 29, 0167 Oslo, Norway
| +47 21 54 85 71
Photo courtesy of Trygve Indrelid
Sun 12pm - 2am
Mon - Thur 10am - 3am
Fri, Sat 10am - 2am
A Literary LunchFor bookish types, Kafé Oslo is the place to go. This restaurant serves down-to-earth, fuss-free food – everything from appetizers to a full three-course meal.
As a literary café, Kafé Oslo offers literary events where authors come to cook their favourite foods, or literary lunches for children.
A good spot for the whole family, especially if you’re a fan of the printed word.