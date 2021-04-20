Where are you going?
Kafe Oslo

Wergelandsveien 29, 0167 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 21 54 85 71
A Literary Lunch Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 12pm - 2am
Mon - Thur 10am - 3am
Fri, Sat 10am - 2am

A Literary Lunch

For bookish types, Kafé Oslo is the place to go. This restaurant serves down-to-earth, fuss-free food – everything from appetizers to a full three-course meal.

As a literary café, Kafé Oslo offers literary events where authors come to cook their favourite foods, or literary lunches for children.

A good spot for the whole family, especially if you’re a fan of the printed word.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

