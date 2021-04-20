Where are you going?
Kafè Celcius

Rådhusgata 19, 0158 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 42 45 39
More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm

Classic Food at Kafé Celcius

Kafé Celcius is located in one of the older parts of Oslo, not far from Akershus Fortress and Bankplassen. The cheefrul yellow brick building bears witness to a time long gone, and helps to bring a sense of calm to the restaurant.

The wide menu reflects a restaurant that tries to incorporate popular flavours with local produce. Shell fish and sea food feature heavily in the lunch menu, but if cheese burgers or veggie sandwiches are more your thing you can find those there too. The dinner menu is heavy with fish and beef, with some truly mothwatering desserts.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

