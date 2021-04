Kacao 2 Avenida 13, Guatemala

A Café at the Kacao Café The ambiance at Kacao, a small restaurant and café situated under a thatched roof, is laid-back and easygoing, a contrast from the lively streets of the Zona Viva. The simple restaurant serves up classic Guatemalan fare, making it a great stop for visitors interested in sampling some of the region's traditional delights (rice, beans, empanadas and tropical soups).