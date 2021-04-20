K11 18 Hanoi Rd

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Art Meets Mall As the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists.



K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community platform that helps to bridge artists with businesses.



After checking out the many fashion, jewellery and accessories shops at the mall, make sure to pop by the K11 DesignStore and K11 Select for some exclusively designed items for sale.





