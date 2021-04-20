K11
18 Hanoi Rd
+852 3118 8070
Photo courtesy of Discover Hong Kong
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Art Meets MallAs the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists.
K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community platform that helps to bridge artists with businesses.
After checking out the many fashion, jewellery and accessories shops at the mall, make sure to pop by the K11 DesignStore and K11 Select for some exclusively designed items for sale.
almost 7 years ago
World's First Art Shopping Mall
I transfer to the Hyatt Regency Hong Kong for exploring Kowloon. It’s not as plush a property as the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, but with its central location in the Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood and direct access to the MTR, it’s a convenient base for exploring the peninsula.
The Hyatt Regency sits atop K11, “The World’s First Art Shopping Mall,” home to millions of dollars worth of art, as well as temporary exhibits. A pink, metallic, pneumatic pig with gently flapping wings greets me as I exit the hotel lobby.
Fabulous trip to Hong Kong: http://bit.ly/14Eqlq7
