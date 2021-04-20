Where are you going?
Sacramento's K Street Culinary Walking Tour

K Culinary Walking Tour is a Sacramento Food Tour company that explores neighborhoods of California’s capitol via the most important sense there is…taste! Spend the afternoon visiting a selection of business along K Street. The guides are local and very knowledge about the town's history for architecture to food. Given the fact that there are more than 230 crops grown in this region including tomatoes, almonds, grapes, cotton, apricots, and asparagus, walnuts and almonds, there is a lot to learn about!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

