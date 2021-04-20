K-Bar Pizza
202 Main St, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA
For Iconic Yellowstone Pizza PieOnce you've finished snapping a dozen photos of the exterior of iconic K-Bar, you'll eventually wander inside, where you'll find yourself at the mercy of some fine Montana pizza pie. Enduringly popular with Yellowstone lovers, K-Bar has a happy, lively vibe, and some seriously delicious 'za; the Fireman's Supreme, with sausage, sauerkraut, and jalapenos, is a spicy taste of the West, while the Crazy Woman is another zest favorite.
Check the web for winter hours.