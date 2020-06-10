JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai at Tomorrow Square

JW Marriott Lounge

For one of the best views of People's Square, head up to the JW Lounge in the JW Marriott at Tomorrow Square. Grab a seat before the sunsets to catch the park in daylight and then stay to see the city lights come up before venturing back down into the hustle and bustle of the city for a great evening out. The staff is sharp and attentive in the best ways and the drink list is solid.