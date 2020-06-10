JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai at Tomorrow Square
399 Nanjing W Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
| +86 21 5359 4969
JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai at Tomorrow SquareThe first JW Marriott in mainland China occupies floors 41 to 59 of the 60-story multi-use Tomorrow Square development. One of the city’s most distinctive buildings, its shape is often likened to the drill bit or a fountain pen. Rooms offer a sense of openness, courtesy of the architectural mirror adjacent to the headboard, and frosted glass on the closet and interior bath doors. Walls use fiddle-back makore (the wood used to make violins) in panels and silk-textured wallpapers as embellishment. Studio Suites have elongated horizontal bay windows to take full advantage of the property’s elevated setting.
For one of the best views of People's Square, head up to the JW Lounge in the JW Marriott at Tomorrow Square. Grab a seat before the sunsets to catch the park in daylight and then stay to see the city lights come up before venturing back down into the hustle and bustle of the city for a great evening out. The staff is sharp and attentive in the best ways and the drink list is solid.