JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro

Av. Atlântica, 2600 - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20041-001, Brazil
A classic JW Marriott, this modern, glass-and-steel property offers top-notch amenities, personalized service, and a prime location just steps from Copacabana Beach. The marble lobby features a mezzanine breakfast spot and casual Brazilian restaurant, while the contemporary, black-and-white rooms face either an interior atrium or the oceanfront. Book an executive level room for access to the lounge with complimentary breakfast, snacks, and drinks, then keep the kids occupied with special touches like beach toys and treats at turndown. Guests can also look forward to a rooftop food truck that serves international street food, craft beers, and cocktail pitches by the pool, as well as a spa and fitness center overlooking the beach. Nearly everything you’ll need is within walking distance of the hotel, and the nightlife of Ipanema and Leblon is just a quick taxi ride away.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

