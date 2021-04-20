Where are you going?
JW Marriott Hotel Mexico City

29 Andrés Bello
| +52 55 5999 0000
Best Bet for Rest after a Show at Auditorio Nacional Mexico City Mexico
If you're planning on attending a concert at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional, there's no hotel more convenient to that venue than JW Marriott, which overlooks the auditorium.

The large property has clean, comfortable rooms and a number of on-site features and services, including a heated outdoor pool, a fitness center and spa, and several restaurants and cafés, among them Brasserie Lipp and the Mexican-centric Xanat. The concierge staff are especially helpful with securing reservations at hard-to-book restaurants.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

