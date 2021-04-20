JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá
Situated in Bogotá’s business and entertainment district, this luxury property draws a corporate crowd during the week. Interiors are sleek and sophisticated, from the double-height lobby with polished-marble floors to the plush red-velvet seating of the sushi restaurant, one of four on-site dining options. An executive lounge offers views of the city and, in the distance, Nevado del Ruiz volcano, while a compact meeting room with floor-to-ceiling windows extends to a pleasant patio. On weekends, the hotel empties out, leaving leisure travelers with plenty of space in the narrow indoor pool, well-equipped modern fitness center, and spa with Turkish bath. Rooms are typical of the Marriott brand and less glossy than common areas, offering minibars, work desks, and marble bathrooms, but local touches, such as motifs inspired by pre-Colombian gold on carpets and bedding, help set the property apart from more generic chain hotels.