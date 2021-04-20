Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá

8-60 Calle 73
Website
| +57 1 4816000
JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá Bogota Colombia
JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá Bogota Colombia
JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá Bogota Colombia
JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá Bogota Colombia
JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá Bogota Colombia
JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá Bogota Colombia

JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá

Situated in Bogotá’s business and entertainment district, this luxury property draws a corporate crowd during the week. Interiors are sleek and sophisticated, from the double-height lobby with polished-marble floors to the plush red-velvet seating of the sushi restaurant, one of four on-site dining options. An executive lounge offers views of the city and, in the distance, Nevado del Ruiz volcano, while a compact meeting room with floor-to-ceiling windows extends to a pleasant patio. On weekends, the hotel empties out, leaving leisure travelers with plenty of space in the narrow indoor pool, well-equipped modern fitness center, and spa with Turkish bath. Rooms are typical of the Marriott brand and less glossy than common areas, offering minibars, work desks, and marble bathrooms, but local touches, such as motifs inspired by pre-Colombian gold on carpets and bedding, help set the property apart from more generic chain hotels.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points