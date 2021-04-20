JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok
4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
| +66 2 656 7700
Downtown DelightIn the heart of a bustling commercial district with every kind of retail and entertainment opportunity, the JW is a wonderful refuge from the hectic streets of Bangkok. Rooms are modern and comfortable. There are great restaurants and shops onsite and just outside.
But the thing that stands out is the service. The staff are extremely attentive, intelligent and kind. Our hostess, Palm, was a joy in the executive lounge during our morning coffee. Food was excellent and we really enjoyed the pool during the heat of the day. The retails shops attached are nicely stocked and competitive on pricing.
It's half a block from a sky train station which makes it easy to explore other parts of town. The attention to detail stands out in this Marriott property and I wouldn't hesitate to return on my next visit to Bangkok.