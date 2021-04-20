Where are you going?
JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul

279 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jongno 6(yuk)-ga, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-2276-3000
Travelers looking for upscale accommodations in the bustling shopping district of Dongdaemun will be rewarded with postcard-worthy views of the ancient East Gate at Seoul’s second JW Marriott property. In fact, the spacious rooms have plenty to write home about, from marble baths to fully stocked mini bars. Dining options include Korean buffet at Tavolo 24, pastries at Seoul Baking Company, and New York–style beef at BLT Steak, while the rooftop bar serves cocktails inspired by city landmarks (don’t miss the N Seoul Tower, made with curaçao to nod to the blue light that can be seen projected from the building on clean-air days). A spa by L’Occitane offers facial and body treatments; afterward, snag a white leather chaise in the marble-clad indoor pool area. Outside the hotel, the markets, shopping centers, and food alleys of Dongdaemun are busy at all hours, and the futuristic Dongdaemun Design Plaza—the hub of Korea’s fashion and modern design scene—is within easy walking distance.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

