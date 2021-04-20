JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek
Well placed for shoppers looking to explore Cherry Creek boutiques, the JW Marriott has amenities to appeal to business and leisure travelers alike. Spacious, neutral-hued guest rooms are accented with bursts of deep blue and orange and feature Rocky Mountain views from west-facing rooms. The dining room at Social Fare is primed for expense-account holders, with a large patio and fire pit, a weekend-brunch booze bar for cocktails, and a menu of shareable plates from charcuterie and carpaccio to premium Colorado
7X beef steaks. But the vibe is more family-friendly on Sundays, when the hotel hosts a pancake social with free breakfast, kid-approved movies, and crafts for little ones; children leave with JW Marriott temporary tattoos, small-sized robes, and a Denver-themed scavenger hunt and activity book to enhance the experience.