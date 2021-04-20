Where are you going?
JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

150 Clayton Lane
Website
JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek Denver Colorado United States
JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

Well placed for shoppers looking to explore Cherry Creek boutiques, the JW Marriott has amenities to appeal to business and leisure travelers alike. Spacious, neutral-hued guest rooms are accented with bursts of deep blue and orange and feature Rocky Mountain views from west-facing rooms. The dining room at Social Fare is primed for expense-account holders, with a large patio and fire pit, a weekend-brunch booze bar for cocktails, and a menu of shareable plates from charcuterie and carpaccio to premium Colorado 7X beef steaks. But the vibe is more family-friendly on Sundays, when the hotel hosts a pancake social with free breakfast, kid-approved movies, and crafts for little ones; children leave with JW Marriott temporary tattoos, small-sized robes, and a Denver-themed scavenger hunt and activity book to enhance the experience.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

