Just Cupcakes 261 Town Center Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Just Cupcakes This famous cupcake shop offers a variety of delectable flavors that change seasonally. Their cupcakes are baked fresh daily, with top notch ingredients, and a bit of love. Treat yourself (and kids) to a small, sweet treat that you won't regret. You may recognize them from having competed on two seasons of "Cupcake Wars" on the Food Network.