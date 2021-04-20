Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum
500 Captain Armours Way
+1 561-747-8380
More info
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
The Red Lady of JupiterThe Jupiter Lighthouse in Florida sits on a hill 46' high and it is 108' tall. It is located on a United States Coast Guard base. It was constructed to mark the reef off Jupiter Inlet. The lighthouse would aide navigation of the area.
In 1853 construction began. It was interrupted by the Seminole Indians in the 3rd Seminole War which began in 1855. The workers also had to deal with "Jupiter Fever" caused by the huge amount of mosquitos, sand fleas, and bugs. There were also many kinds of snakes, and the heat was intense. Work was resumed in 1858.Finally, in 1866 the flashing light sent its beam out to sea.
I visited the Jupiter Lighthouse and spent about 2 1/2 hours on the tour (you must stop at the admission desk in gift shop) and in the Museum and gift shop. The lighthouse has a circular stairway of 105 steps up to the lantern room. I can't even explain the feeling of looking out from the lighthouse. The views were amazing.
The Museum details the history of the lighthouse and the Jupiter area. There is a shop that offers books, merchandise, clothing, and more.
There is a Hiking Trail on the north side of Beach Road with an observation tower overlooking a manatee reserve.
The Lighthouse, Museum, & store are open Jan.-Apr. 7days; May-Dec. closed Mondays.
This is a valuable and fun family attraction. Loads of history.Loads to do.
More Recommendations
almost 4 years ago
Jupiter Beach Resort And Spa
Jupiter Beach Resort
Jupiter Beach Inlet Lighthouse, a working lighthouse, is a landmark in North Palm Beach County, Fla. In a county known for gated communities, noted residents, upscale resorts, and gentle coastal breezes, the Jupiter Beach Lighthouse sentries an inlet one may tour by kayak or standup paddleboard. You may reserve such a tour at through BlueLine Surf and Paddle Co. in Jupiter. A centrally located hotel stay is the Jupiter Beach Resort, which features fine dining, outdoor cocktails and lighter fare at Sandbar, the luxury of Opal Spa, onsite tennis, and opportunities to schedule golf outings, if one has not done so prior to arrival, through the resort's concierge. There are some 160 courses in Palm Beach County, where the PGA Honda Classic is played each spring.
One attraction near the Beach Resort is Loggerhead Marinelife Center in neighboring Juno Beach, home to the only sea turtle hospital between Orlando and Miami. Your younger family members will enjoy visiting this facility, with its ocean creatures, informative guides, gift shop, and sea turtles of various species.
A breakfast recommendation near the Lighthouse is Another Broken Egg Cafe in a commercial development known as Harbourside. Another Broken Egg is known for its pancakes or French toast, omelettes, grits dishes, and other hearty combinations. Try lunch at Guanabana's, in a tropical outdoor setting where fresh seafood and mixed drinks are offered. The casual restaurant is across the street from BlueLine Surf and Paddle.
Whether one visits Palm Beach County for a destination wedding, girlfriend getaway, mancation, meetings or convention, or the PGA Honda Classic, the scenic Jupiter Inlet and its lighthouse are well worth one's time.
Jupiter Beach Inlet Lighthouse, a working lighthouse, is a landmark in North Palm Beach County, Fla. In a county known for gated communities, noted residents, upscale resorts, and gentle coastal breezes, the Jupiter Beach Lighthouse sentries an inlet one may tour by kayak or standup paddleboard. You may reserve such a tour at through BlueLine Surf and Paddle Co. in Jupiter. A centrally located hotel stay is the Jupiter Beach Resort, which features fine dining, outdoor cocktails and lighter fare at Sandbar, the luxury of Opal Spa, onsite tennis, and opportunities to schedule golf outings, if one has not done so prior to arrival, through the resort's concierge. There are some 160 courses in Palm Beach County, where the PGA Honda Classic is played each spring.
One attraction near the Beach Resort is Loggerhead Marinelife Center in neighboring Juno Beach, home to the only sea turtle hospital between Orlando and Miami. Your younger family members will enjoy visiting this facility, with its ocean creatures, informative guides, gift shop, and sea turtles of various species.
A breakfast recommendation near the Lighthouse is Another Broken Egg Cafe in a commercial development known as Harbourside. Another Broken Egg is known for its pancakes or French toast, omelettes, grits dishes, and other hearty combinations. Try lunch at Guanabana's, in a tropical outdoor setting where fresh seafood and mixed drinks are offered. The casual restaurant is across the street from BlueLine Surf and Paddle.
Whether one visits Palm Beach County for a destination wedding, girlfriend getaway, mancation, meetings or convention, or the PGA Honda Classic, the scenic Jupiter Inlet and its lighthouse are well worth one's time.