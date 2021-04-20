Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum 500 Captain Armours Way

The Red Lady of Jupiter The Jupiter Lighthouse in Florida sits on a hill 46' high and it is 108' tall. It is located on a United States Coast Guard base. It was constructed to mark the reef off Jupiter Inlet. The lighthouse would aide navigation of the area.



In 1853 construction began. It was interrupted by the Seminole Indians in the 3rd Seminole War which began in 1855. The workers also had to deal with "Jupiter Fever" caused by the huge amount of mosquitos, sand fleas, and bugs. There were also many kinds of snakes, and the heat was intense. Work was resumed in 1858.Finally, in 1866 the flashing light sent its beam out to sea.



I visited the Jupiter Lighthouse and spent about 2 1/2 hours on the tour (you must stop at the admission desk in gift shop) and in the Museum and gift shop. The lighthouse has a circular stairway of 105 steps up to the lantern room. I can't even explain the feeling of looking out from the lighthouse. The views were amazing.



The Museum details the history of the lighthouse and the Jupiter area. There is a shop that offers books, merchandise, clothing, and more.



There is a Hiking Trail on the north side of Beach Road with an observation tower overlooking a manatee reserve.



The Lighthouse, Museum, & store are open Jan.-Apr. 7days; May-Dec. closed Mondays.



This is a valuable and fun family attraction. Loads of history.Loads to do.

