Junyanxuan N Guangji St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Lianhu Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001

Tuk Tuk Your Way Home Taxi service isn't great in Xian, but no big deal. There's great bus service around town. If you want to get home a little faster, take a tuk-tuk.



There are so many around Xi'an that we got into a tuk-tuk traffic jam in this photo of the Muslim neighborhood. Be sure to negotiate the price first. Anything above 30RMB is a rip-off, unless you're planning to tuk-tuk your way home.