Hidden Ruin You never know what you’ll discover while exploring the narrow alleyways of Granada, Spain’s Albaicin district. One afternoon, I stumbled upon this old Moorish fortress, which, if you can squeeze through the locked door, affords one of the best views of the city. Once you find it, plan a nighttime return, equipped with a bottle of rioja or a 40-liter jug of Alhambra beer.