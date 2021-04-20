Where are you going?
Jungle Yoga

Khao Phang, Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani 84230, Thailand
Website
| +66 93 141 9840
Off the grid in Thailand's most pristine wilderness area Khao Phang Thailand

Off the grid in Thailand's most pristine wilderness area

With no electricity, running water or communications of any kind this floating camp is completely off the grid. This is a remote and dramatic landscape created by a dam and dominated by limestone up-thrusts and virgin forest. The only accommodation on this vast lake are a few floating camps, The Paiwan Raft House being my Prefered floating hut. 6 species of monkeys, wild elephants and tropical birds are plentiful in this roadless wilderness. In 20 years living in SE Asia I have yet to find a wild area of this quality It's hard work to get there but once in Camp life is that much closed to perfect
By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor

