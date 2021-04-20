Where are you going?
Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Website
| +1 305-400-7000
At Jungle Island, you can see sensational animal shows, meet a real liger, and view kangaroos, lemurs, and penguins, all in a tropical setting. There’s also a water park with views of downtown Miami. Opened in 1936 as Parrot Jungle, the attraction has a number of notable exhibits, including the petting barn, the kangaroo meet-up, an Everglades habitat, the tortoise collection, and Parrot Cove. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, arrange a private tour with a guide to view some of the jungle’s unique creatures up close and personal.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

