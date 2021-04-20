Jungfraujoch
Jungfraujoch, 3801 Fieschertal, Switzerland
+41 33 828 72 33
More info
Sun - Sat 7:35am - 4:43pm
Journey to the JungfraujochThe last remnants of winter were still on the ground as we awaited the final train at Kleine Scheidegg. Already the views were nothing short of magnificent: a panorama of the mighty Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains reaching up through the clouds. Soon we were on our way to the Jungfraujoch, the Top of Europe.
August 1st marked 100 years since the Jungfrau Railway officially began carrying tourists up to Europe’s highest train station, making 2012 a special year to visit. After two short stops to view the Eiger and Ice Sea, we took the elevator to the Sphinx observation platform at 3,571 meters above sea level.
Looking out over the Aletsch Glacier, which together with the Jungfrau forms a UNESCO World Heritage site, I'm simply in awe. The view is, at times quite literally, breathtaking.
Below, families from India were seeing snow for the first time, children not sure what to make of it. Tourists posed for photos in front of the Swiss flag, with sunny skies and smiles all around.