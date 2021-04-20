중앙교회(순복) YOIDO FULL GOSPEL CHURCH
Finding Spirituality at the World's Largest ChurchA church service may not find its way onto your must-see list, but maybe it should if that church is Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, aka the largest church in the world.
More than one million people consider themselves members of the congregation, although the church building itself packs in just 26,000. Additional buildings on the property ensure that over 80,000 people attend each of the seven Sunday services. Hundreds of volunteers dressed head to toe in white will assist visitors to the appropriate section, where headphones translate the sermon into 16 different languages.
Not surprisingly, it's a chaotic experience, but for the spiritually minded or simply the culturally curious, a visit to Yoido Full Gospel Church is well worth battling Seoul’s churchgoing masses.