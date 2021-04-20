Where are you going?
Juneau in Photos

Play Marine Biologist in Alaska Juneau Alaska United States
Alaska Waters at Dusk Juneau Alaska United States
Loan Boat Juneau Alaska United States
Bald Eagles on the Wire Juneau Alaska United States
Orcas Juneau Alaska United States
Juneau, Alaska in late January Juneau Alaska United States
Play Marine Biologist in Alaska

During Royal Caribbean’s Caring Discoveries day trip on Juneau-bound cruises, guests play marine biologist, gathering plankton samples and monitoring invasive species. You’ll see humpback whales, too. $160 for adults. 
By Afar Magazine

Erin Foster
almost 7 years ago

Alaska Waters at Dusk

My family went on a cruise from Seattle to various cities in Alaska. It was the most beautiful trip I've ever had the privilege to experience. I snapped this photo while strolling the decks as the sun was setting. I placed this highlight in Juneau although the picture was taken as we were going from one city to another. I'm not sure of the exact location. Although this highlight isn't of Montreal, I believe it's a beautiful example of beauty in North America.
Erin Foster
almost 7 years ago

Loan Boat

I took this picture from the deck of a cruise ship that traveled between Seattle and various cities in Alaska. I love boats and I thought this photo summed up the beauty of the trip I was experiencing. The most beautiful place I've ever seen is Alaska from the water. Although this highlight isn't of Montreal, I do think it's an exemplary example of the beauty found in North America.
Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
almost 7 years ago

Bald Eagles on the Wire

you all may have heard of the expression "Birds on the Wire", even Leonard Cohen has a song with that title. But in Juneau, Alaska, what you see on the wire are real, spectacular, big bald eagles. I have never seen anything like that in my life. if you visit Juneau, take a hydroplane flight to the glaciers in Juneau. Keep Exploring...
Carrie Finley-Bajak
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Orcas

Juneau is surrounded by intercostal waterways and during the summer, Alaska’s capital is home to numerous animals, including Orca whales.
Jay Jones
almost 7 years ago

Juneau, Alaska in late January

There was a lot less snow than I expected. Quirky town you can only fly or sail into. The mountains are stunning and ring the town. Be sure to eat at the Red Dog Saloon and see the pistol Wyatt Earp left there.

