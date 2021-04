Juneau in Photos

My family went on a cruise from Seattle to various cities in Alaska . It was the most beautiful trip I've ever had the privilege to experience. I snapped this photo while strolling the decks as the sun was setting. I placed this highlight in Juneau although the picture was taken as we were going from one city to another. I'm not sure of the exact location. Although this highlight isn't of Montreal , I believe it's a beautiful example of beauty in North America.