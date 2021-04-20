Juneau Adventure Tours 329 5th St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

Whale Watching in Juneau In September the weather is wet and with that comes a chill to the bone as the mist dampens your skin and hair as you try to protect your camera as best you can.

With so many people on board the whale watching boat everyone wants the best shot and is willing to elbow you in the ribs for it.

Vying for the best spot along the rail and widening your stance in its protection for when the beauty shot comes.

This time of the year the best shot you can hope for is a long tail that faces you slowly gliding back into the water. This is the time of year that the whales are trying to consume as much as they can before the long trek back south. Energy is not wasted rushing to the surface and heaving its body into the oxygen world.

After you have got the shot you wanted be sure to put your camera away, sit inside and enjoy the view of wildlife at its best, in the wild.