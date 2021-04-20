Jumeirah at Etihad Towers Etihad Towers,West Corniche, - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers From the impressive three-story lobby to the box of chocolate-covered dates that turns up in your room at check-in, an air of refined elegance pervades Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, the 382-room hotel set in one of five slender blue towers on the corner of Abu Dhabi island. Richly detailed elevators bring you to lavish gold-accented accommodations with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the presidential palace or the Persian Gulf. Impeccable service follows you throughout the property: at three pools and an umbrella-studded private beach, a spa and marble-clad hammam, a high-end shopping mall, and six restaurants that serve everything from Italian and Lebanese to Japanese and Indian.