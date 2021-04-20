Where are you going?
Juliette & Chocolat

1615 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K3, Canada
Website
| +1 514-287-3555
More info

Thur - Sun 12pm - 8pm

Juliette & Chocolat

Coocoo for chocolate? Head over to the Boulevard Saint-Laurent location of this local chain and order the molten hot chocolate with a brownie. Or maybe the lava cake. Or how about a crêpe, lathered with hazelnut chocolate sauce and topped with a cloud of whipped cream? The choice of sin is yours in this den of inequity, so long as you like things sweet and richer than Donald Trump. Sit and lounge if you like people watching, because you can’t get a more typical Plateau experience than the corner of Saint-Laurent and Rue Prince Arthur – then pick up a pretty packet of pralines, bonbons or truffles for your loved ones back home. (Or for the hotel room later.)
By Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Alejandra
almost 7 years ago

Chocoholics, rejoice!

For every chocoholic out there, trust me on this one. When in Montreal you must go to Juliette & Chocolat! Hot or cold, white or milk, every dish is served with origin and vintage chocolates. I have tried sundaes, crepes, and fondue and none of them have proven to disappoint.

There are six locations and they are open till 11 pm all week. There may be a line to get seated but it's worth the wait.

