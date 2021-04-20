Juliette & Chocolat 1615 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K3, Canada

More info Thur - Sun 12pm - 8pm

Juliette & Chocolat Coocoo for chocolate? Head over to the Boulevard Saint-Laurent location of this local chain and order the molten hot chocolate with a brownie. Or maybe the lava cake. Or how about a crêpe, lathered with hazelnut chocolate sauce and topped with a cloud of whipped cream? The choice of sin is yours in this den of inequity, so long as you like things sweet and richer than Donald Trump. Sit and lounge if you like people watching, because you can’t get a more typical Plateau experience than the corner of Saint-Laurent and Rue Prince Arthur – then pick up a pretty packet of pralines, bonbons or truffles for your loved ones back home. (Or for the hotel room later.)