Juliet's House Via Cappello, 23, 37121 Verona VR, Italy

More info

Romeo & Juliet The crowds are overwhelming but calm your nerves by finding things like old gum, scribbles and love notes in the entrance way to the balcony of what tourists believe is "the balcony" of Romeo and Juliet's love story.



Apparently it wasn't until 1905 that the city bought what was an abandoned, overgrown garden and decided its future.



Rumour is that this was once actually a whorehouse.



Either way, I liked this shot the best.