Julian Serrano Tapas at the ARIA Hotel & Casino

3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Website
| +1 702-590-8520
Tuna Tempura with a Spanish flair: new-style tapas in the Aria Las Vegas Nevada United States

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Fusion cuisine doesn't work all of the time, but when it does, it cries out to be savored. At Julian Serrano, on the ground floor of the Aria hotel, the tried-and-true Spanish plates are eminently tasty, but explore the "new style tapas" section of the menu as well.

One of the plates we ordered was the ahi tuna tempura: served on a bed of seaweed salad and avocado-rocoto-mayo along with ponzu sauce, garnished with slices of fried garlic. This dish would seem to be equally at home in the Ginza or Granada...appropriate enough in Las Vegas, where geography is incidental, but flavors matter.

Named by Esquire magazine as one of the nation's best restaurants in recent years, this is a hotel-lobby-eatery worth checking out.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

