Julian

Julian, CA 92036, USA
Website
Julian California United States

Hiking in Julian, CA

Julian is a wooded mountain town with plenty of mountains and valleys set aside for hiking and exploring. In the surrounding Cuyamaca mountains, you can explore hiking trails that reward with wonderful views of the surrounding countryside.

Wild turkeys, deer, acorn woodpeckers, scrub jays, stellar jays, rabbits, some mountain lions, raccoons, foxes, and many other kinds of animals and birds live in this area. You're bound to see something interesting on any hike. Just recently, we saw a flock of about 25 turkeys crossing the road!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

