Julian Cider Mill

2103 Main St, Julian, CA 92036, USA
Website
| +1 760-765-1430
All things Julian Julian California United States

More info

Fri - Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm
Mon - Thur 9:30am - 5pm

All things Julian

Here at the Julian Cider Mill, located on the main street in town, you will find all kinds of goodies handmade in Julian, along with candies and goods from boutique out-of-state farms.

Mostly, though, you will find jugs of Julian apple cider, apple juice, all kinds of homemade fruit jellies and preserves including apple, bags of nuts grown in and around Julian, homemade fudge, and more.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

