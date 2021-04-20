Julian Cider Mill
2103 Main St, Julian, CA 92036, USA
| +1 760-765-1430
More info
Fri - Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm
Mon - Thur 9:30am - 5pm
All things JulianHere at the Julian Cider Mill, located on the main street in town, you will find all kinds of goodies handmade in Julian, along with candies and goods from boutique out-of-state farms.
Mostly, though, you will find jugs of Julian apple cider, apple juice, all kinds of homemade fruit jellies and preserves including apple, bags of nuts grown in and around Julian, homemade fudge, and more.