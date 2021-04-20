Black Sheep of the Family

Driving in the countryside around Lake Titicaca on the Bolivian border, we came across many farms like this one. Sheep and pigs were prevalent, with most every house having at least a couple. The red soil looked so rich and fertile that it was easy to see how the small family gardens would do well. I had to laugh at the one black sheep - the proverbial black sheep of the family.



One of the best things to do on a trip to Lake Titicaca is take a day, hire a local guide with knowledge of the area, and ask them to take you to some of their favorite towns in the area - a great way to see what daily life is like for those living around Lake Titicaca.