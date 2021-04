Juice Store 11, Sido Kanhu Dahar, Maidan, Esplanade, Chowringhee North, Bow Barracks, Kolkata, West Bengal 700069, India

Sugar Spinners Sugarcane juice is a popular drink on the streets of India. It's the perfect thirst quencher on a hot day. When I was in Calcutta I was mesmerized as I watched vendors, like the one above, extract juice by pushing raw sugar cane through a traditional wheel press. The old-school juicer looks like a whirling pin wheel as the vendor pushes the cane through. The vendor passes the cane through the press at least a half dozen or so times, extracting every bit of juice and the wheel gets harder to turn as the cane dries out. The final cup of sugarcane juice gets served with ginger or lime. Make sure you ask them to hold the ice.