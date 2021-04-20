Where are you going?
Juhu Beach

Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India
Website
Have a Gola at the Beach

Have a Gola at the Beach

A gola is similar to shaved ice on a stick. It is prepared by shaving or crushing ice in a traditional gola machine. The ice is gathered and set around a stick. It is then set upside down (the stick on top) into a plastic glass, in which sweet flavored syrup is poured.

Popular flavors are butterscotch, fruit flavors like orange and raw mango, and black tamarind. When you tire of the licking the ice, dump it and sip on the juice. And what’s the best place to find an ice-cold gola? It’s at one of the street carts lining Mumbai’s beaches.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

