Anyang Art Park, Anyang, South Korea.
Tucked away on the side of a mountain just a few miles south of Seoul
proper is the Anyang Art Park, home to dozens of art installations from burgeoning international designers. A favorite among weekend warriors, the place is left virtually empty during the rest of the week - making it a great place to get creative with a camera and pretty young lady. I set a flash at one end of this yellow tube and tossed light back toward the camera - defining the figure of said young lady in the process.