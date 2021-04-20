Where are you going?
(주)엘에이에치

825-1 석수동
+82 31-474-3615
Anyang Art Park, Anyang, South Korea.

Tucked away on the side of a mountain just a few miles south of Seoul proper is the Anyang Art Park, home to dozens of art installations from burgeoning international designers. A favorite among weekend warriors, the place is left virtually empty during the rest of the week - making it a great place to get creative with a camera and pretty young lady. I set a flash at one end of this yellow tube and tossed light back toward the camera - defining the figure of said young lady in the process.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

