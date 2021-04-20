Where are you going?
Jsix

616 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-531-8744
Sat, Sun 7am - 12pm
Sun - Sat 4pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 10:30am

Delicious Breakfast for the Locavore in the Gaslamp

Jsix is a beautifully decorated restaurant located in the Gaslamp District in San Diego. Every dish is made from scratch, using ingredients from local farms. On Sunday mornings, one-hour yoga classes are held up on the the rooftop. On the weekend evenings, the rooftop lounge is packed with professionals and hipsters enjoying an evening on the town.

There's parking immediately in front, they start serving at 7 a.m. (we like to eat early), but this restaurant gets busy during peak hours, so I definitely recommend making reservations for breakfast, lunch, or dinner (unless you come really early for breakfast like we do)!

I'm an eggs Benedict girl and judge a place by this dish. If that passes, I'm back for more. The avocado and tomato in the Benedicts here are the freshest I think I've ever tasted.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

