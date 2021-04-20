Joy Yee's Noodles
2139 South China Place
| +1 312-328-0001
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 10:30pm
Bubble Tea and Smoothies at Joy Yee'sIf you want to get bubble tea in Chicago’s Chinatown, go to Joy Yee’s. As you can see, the menu is gigantic and colorful and has so many options you could deliberate for hours.
The bubble tea comes with green tea or black tea, lychee jelly, grass jelly or tapioca and in about 50 different flavors that can be combined. Try one of their amazing smoothies made with fresh fruit that you can customize any way that you like or get a “freeze” with jellies or tapioca and fresh fruit like a combination bubble tea/smoothie.
There are several Joy Yee locations in Chicago as well as the suburbs but this original location has a walk up window so you don’t have wade through the crowds inside to get your bubble tea fix.