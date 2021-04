Journeyman Restaurant's spin on serving an upscale, well chosen menu is elegantly simple. Declare whether you are an omnivore or an herbivore. And whether you want 7 courses or 5. Leave the rest to the talented chef, kitchen crew and waitstaff, who bring a steady flow of delicious tastes, artfully plated. Yes, the morsels are small, leaving one to wonder if there will be enough to eat. But, it's all delightfully planned and the flavors are intense and creative. You won't go away hungry, no matter what you choose. Journeyman Restaurant is in Somerville, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston and adjacent to Cambridge. It is tucked behind Union Square at 9 Sanborn Court. There is a tiny metal sign marking the place, making it easy to miss - and all the more special to find.