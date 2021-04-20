Journeyman [CLOSED]
9 Sanborn Ct, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
| +1 617-718-2333
JourneymanA tasting-menu tour de force in intimate surrounds is the promise fulfilled by Journeyman, the much-sought-after Somerville restaurant from Tse Wei Lim and Diana Kudayarova. Consider the smell of woodsmoke an amuse-nez hinting at the nine to 11 courses of local produce, fish, and meat dishes to come, carefully paired with wine, beer, sake, and fortified wine. Dinner and drink menus change nightly based on the availability of local ingredients and the whims of Lim and Kudayarova, but this acclaimed culinary team has earned the trust of Boston foodies happy to just go with the flow on a guided culinary journey through France, Italy, the Americas, Asia, and beyond.
almost 7 years ago
Omnivore? Or Herbivore? Declare yourself.
Journeyman Restaurant's spin on serving an upscale, well chosen menu is elegantly simple. Declare whether you are an omnivore or an herbivore. And whether you want 7 courses or 5. Leave the rest to the talented chef, kitchen crew and waitstaff, who bring a steady flow of delicious tastes, artfully plated. Yes, the morsels are small, leaving one to wonder if there will be enough to eat. But, it's all delightfully planned and the flavors are intense and creative. You won't go away hungry, no matter what you choose. Journeyman Restaurant is in Somerville, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston and adjacent to Cambridge. It is tucked behind Union Square at 9 Sanborn Court. There is a tiny metal sign marking the place, making it easy to miss - and all the more special to find.