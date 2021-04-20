Journey Behind the Falls
6650 Niagara Pkwy, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 3E8, Canada
| +1 905-354-1551
Fri - Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 8pm
Breathtaking view we had from behind the falls tourNiagara was truly breathtaking. I enjoyed the Canadian side a tad more than American, both both you can't help but stand in awe of God's great handiwork!
almost 7 years ago
Through the Veil of Niagara Falls
Imagine descending 150 feet or 13 storeys by elevator and wandering through bedrock tunnels that lead one third of the way behind the massive sheet of water that is Niagara Falls.
Journey Behind the Falls does just that you you literally travel beneath and behind North America's largest waterfall straddling the border of Canada and the United States.
If you're brave enough you can even walk out on a platform beside the furious water for a closer, and wetter look.
