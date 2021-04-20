Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Journey Behind the Falls

6650 Niagara Pkwy, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 3E8, Canada
Website
| +1 905-354-1551
Breathtaking view we had from behind the falls tour Niagara Falls Canada
Through the Veil of Niagara Falls Niagara Falls Canada
Breathtaking view we had from behind the falls tour Niagara Falls Canada
Through the Veil of Niagara Falls Niagara Falls Canada

More info

Fri - Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 8pm

Breathtaking view we had from behind the falls tour

Niagara was truly breathtaking. I enjoyed the Canadian side a tad more than American, both both you can't help but stand in awe of God's great handiwork!
By Shanna Wilson

More Recommendations

Seattle Dredge
almost 7 years ago

Through the Veil of Niagara Falls

Imagine descending 150 feet or 13 storeys by elevator and wandering through bedrock tunnels that lead one third of the way behind the massive sheet of water that is Niagara Falls.

Journey Behind the Falls does just that you you literally travel beneath and behind North America's largest waterfall straddling the border of Canada and the United States.

If you're brave enough you can even walk out on a platform beside the furious water for a closer, and wetter look.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points