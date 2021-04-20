Through the Veil of Niagara Falls

Imagine descending 150 feet or 13 storeys by elevator and wandering through bedrock tunnels that lead one third of the way behind the massive sheet of water that is Niagara Falls.



Journey Behind the Falls does just that you you literally travel beneath and behind North America's largest waterfall straddling the border of Canada and the United States.



If you're brave enough you can even walk out on a platform beside the furious water for a closer, and wetter look.