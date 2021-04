The 'Joule' of Seattle

I'm so glad that my long time friend that had just moved to Seattle , decided to take me here for our reunion dinner. It's the first restaurant from husband and wife cooking ensemble Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi and it's a part of the cool Fremont Collective in Seattle's Wallingford/Fremont neighborhood.You have not only Korean cuisine, but also a French, Italian and truly an American angle to the food approach. Their burger just might be the best one that I've had in America and trust me, I don't say that lightly. There are classics along with distinctive and shareable side dishes that everyone will love.The outdoor fire pit is the perfect place for drinks while you're waiting to be seated.