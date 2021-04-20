Joule
3506 Stone Way North
| +1 206-632-5685
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
The 'Joule' of SeattleI'm so glad that my long time friend that had just moved to Seattle, decided to take me here for our reunion dinner. It's the first restaurant from husband and wife cooking ensemble Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi and it's a part of the cool Fremont Collective in Seattle's Wallingford/Fremont neighborhood.
You have not only Korean cuisine, but also a French, Italian and truly an American angle to the food approach. Their burger just might be the best one that I've had in America and trust me, I don't say that lightly. There are classics along with distinctive and shareable side dishes that everyone will love.
The outdoor fire pit is the perfect place for drinks while you're waiting to be seated.